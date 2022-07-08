Gouws Capital LLC Has $8.17 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gouws Capital LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 6.6% of Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total transaction of $24,432,625.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,914,812,113.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock worth $344,066,066. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY stock opened at $327.95 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $332.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $311.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

Several analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.94.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

