Gouws Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Gouws Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Hershey accounts for 1.2% of Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,236,000 after purchasing an additional 92,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,810,000 after buying an additional 62,489 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,814,000 after buying an additional 90,251 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,591,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 955,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,768,000 after buying an additional 113,766 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $334,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,203.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $55,515,088.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 894,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,168,331.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 640,757 shares of company stock valued at $140,883,702. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $219.93 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $231.60. The stock has a market cap of $334.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

Hershey Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.