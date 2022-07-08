Gores Technology Partners II (NASDAQ:GTPB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 20,648 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.79.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,112,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,916,000 after acquiring an additional 862,704 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gores Technology Partners II by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 173,383 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Gores Technology Partners II by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,203,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 303,441 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,113,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 87,941 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 904.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,004,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 904,092 shares in the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was inception in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

