GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani Sells 1,991 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $139,091.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,407,203.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amanpal Singh Bhutani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoDaddy alerts:

On Thursday, June 2nd, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $111,820.16.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $73.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.81 and a 52-week high of $88.33.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.20 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 231.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1,340.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 179.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDDY. Barclays decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

About GoDaddy (Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.