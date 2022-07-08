GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani Sells 1,991 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $139,091.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,407,203.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Amanpal Singh Bhutani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $111,820.16.
Shares of GDDY stock opened at $73.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.81 and a 52-week high of $88.33.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1,340.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 179.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDDY. Barclays decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
