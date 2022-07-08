GoChain One Day Volume Reaches $1.11 Million (GO)

GoChain (GO) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One GoChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GoChain has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. GoChain has a market cap of $10.81 million and $1.11 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010162 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About GoChain

GoChain (GO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,182,865,267 coins and its circulating supply is 1,182,865,274 coins. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

Buying and Selling GoChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

