Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Sold by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,011 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Activest Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 54.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

BATS PFFD opened at $21.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average of $22.97. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.