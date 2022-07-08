Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NYSE GSL traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $15.77. The company had a trading volume of 674,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $30.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $153.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.40 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 33.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $752,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 58,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 16,471 shares during the period. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

