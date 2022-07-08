Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.
NYSE GSL traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $15.77. The company had a trading volume of 674,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $30.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $752,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 58,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 16,471 shares during the period. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Global Ship Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
