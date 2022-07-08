Global Ports (LON:GPH) Trading Down 0.8%

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH – Get Rating) fell 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 121.10 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 122 ($1.48). 19,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 38,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.49).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 111.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 123.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 893.27. The company has a market capitalization of £77.91 million and a P/E ratio of -1.69.

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage and marine vehicle trade businesses.

