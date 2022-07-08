Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) fell 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $13.99. 9,401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 607,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.49%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.60%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 317.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Global Net Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GNL)
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.