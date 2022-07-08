Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) rose 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.34 and last traded at $35.29. Approximately 13,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,821,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.28.

GBT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush set a $74.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.13 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.82% and a negative return on equity of 129.74%. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

