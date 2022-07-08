GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $55.74 and last traded at $55.89. Approximately 9,702 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,886,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.09.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of GitLab to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

Get GitLab alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.71.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at about $722,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,858,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.