GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Sold by Pacific Asset Management LLC

Pacific Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,354 shares during the period. GFL Environmental accounts for 3.2% of Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,160,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,268,000 after acquiring an additional 918,417 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,332,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,026,000 after acquiring an additional 273,914 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,391,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,341 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,850,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,882,000 after acquiring an additional 159,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,540 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.77. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. Research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.94%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

