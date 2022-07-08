GFL Environmental Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th.
Shares of GFL stock opened at C$33.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.16. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of C$31.57 and a 12-month high of C$54.01. The firm has a market cap of C$11.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.10.
GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.32 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 1.0299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other GFL Environmental news, Director Arun Nayar purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$37.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$372,054.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,793,490.16.
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
