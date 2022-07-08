GFL Environmental Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th.

Shares of GFL stock opened at C$33.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.16. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of C$31.57 and a 12-month high of C$54.01. The firm has a market cap of C$11.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.10.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.32 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 1.0299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$42.00 target price on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on GFL Environmental to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.94.

In other GFL Environmental news, Director Arun Nayar purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$37.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$372,054.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,793,490.16.

GFL Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

