Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Given New GBX 60 Price Target at Barclays

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 60 ($0.73) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($0.97) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of GEMD stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 45 ($0.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,044. Gem Diamonds has a 52-week low of GBX 40.20 ($0.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 76.40 ($0.93). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 53.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of £62.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.09.

In related news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 41,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52), for a total transaction of £17,777.49 ($21,527.60).

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

