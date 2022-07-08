GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $32.69

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.69, but opened at $31.55. GDS shares last traded at $31.05, with a volume of 269 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

Get GDS alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.55.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $353.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.91 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GDS by 16.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 239,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 33,910 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GDS during the 1st quarter valued at about $741,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of GDS during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,159,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 1.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GDS by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,914 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.