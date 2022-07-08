GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $32.69

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.69, but opened at $31.55. GDS shares last traded at $31.05, with a volume of 269 shares traded.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.43.
The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.55.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GDS by 16.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 239,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 33,910 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GDS during the 1st quarter valued at about $741,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of GDS during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,159,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 1.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GDS by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,914 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GDS Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDS)
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.
