Gas Trading 9.7% Higher This Week (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Gas coin can currently be bought for about $2.84 or 0.00012967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $28.72 million and $8.85 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00112261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.40 or 0.00769981 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015066 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00032668 BTC.

About Gas

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

