GamerCoin (GHX) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.37 Million

GamerCoin (GHX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. GamerCoin has a total market cap of $8.37 million and approximately $317,104.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GamerCoin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00121795 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.90 or 0.00781636 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015338 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000319 BTC.

GamerCoin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 422,276,846 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GamerCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GamerCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.