GAMEE Price Reaches $0.0138 on Top Exchanges (GMEE)

GAMEE (GMEE) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. GAMEE has a total market cap of $3.07 million and $514,811.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GAMEE has traded up 19% against the US dollar. One GAMEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00109222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.95 or 0.00523468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015077 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00032533 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,062,444 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

