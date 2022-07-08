Fundamentun LLC Sells 17 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fundamentun LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. BNP Paribas decreased their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $883.65.
NASDAQ TSLA opened at $733.63 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.46 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $731.90 and a 200-day moving average of $881.10. The firm has a market cap of $760.33 billion, a PE ratio of 99.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.
