Frontier (FRONT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.98 Million

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Frontier has a market cap of $20.57 million and approximately $7.98 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Frontier coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frontier Coin Profile

Frontier is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,956,250 coins. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

