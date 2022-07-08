Fractal (FCL) Market Cap Tops $484,168.28

Fractal (FCL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, Fractal has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. One Fractal coin can now be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. Fractal has a total market cap of $484,168.28 and approximately $29,687.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fractal alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00110069 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 75.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.04 or 0.00547282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015513 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.