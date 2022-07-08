Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Fortive by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,891 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,668,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,742,000 after purchasing an additional 714,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,693,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,328,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,768,000 after purchasing an additional 135,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,272,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,563,000 after acquiring an additional 241,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.87.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,653.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $55.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.70. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $53.05 and a 12-month high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

