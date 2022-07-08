Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Cut by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,880 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 894,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,178,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.45. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.32.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

