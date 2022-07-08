FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the quarter. FMC makes up about 0.6% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of FMC worth $17,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in FMC by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC opened at $104.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.76.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Mizuho upped their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FMC in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.08.

FMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.