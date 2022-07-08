Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Gap Down to $21.15

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.15, but opened at $20.35. Flywire shares last traded at $20.66, with a volume of 586 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLYW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Flywire from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flywire has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.29. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. Flywire’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jo Natauri sold 86,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 14,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $439,913.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,120,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,535,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,190,359 shares of company stock valued at $43,391,082 in the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 487.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,827,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,892 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at $37,603,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,637,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,338,000 after purchasing an additional 824,372 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 177.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,056,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,301,000 after purchasing an additional 675,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the first quarter valued at $19,279,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

