Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.85-$5.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.21 billion. Five Below also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.74-$0.86 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Five Below from $205.00 to $187.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Five Below to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $187.72.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE opened at $125.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.12 and a 200 day moving average of $156.72. Five Below has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. Five Below’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Five Below by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Five Below by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.