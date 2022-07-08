First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYX) Stock Price Down 1.2%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYX – Get Rating) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $76.20 and last traded at $76.92. 22,267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 60,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.83.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.82.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.