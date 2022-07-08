First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.52 and last traded at $55.33. Approximately 448,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 442,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.49.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $655,316,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 658,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,185,000 after purchasing an additional 209,394 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 618,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,296,000 after purchasing an additional 431,666 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 450,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,237,000 after purchasing an additional 215,584 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 424,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,364,000 after purchasing an additional 77,270 shares during the period.

