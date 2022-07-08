First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRI) Trading Down 0.9%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.36 and last traded at $12.64. Approximately 218,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 199,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.22.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (FTRI)
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.