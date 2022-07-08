First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FGM) Shares Up 1.5%

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FGM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.46 and last traded at $32.46. 121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.97.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.65.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.