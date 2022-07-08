First Merchants Corp Sells 1,940 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First Merchants Corp decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,047,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,614,000. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average is $44.68. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.87 and a fifty-two week high of $54.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

