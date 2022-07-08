First Merchants Corp Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Merchants Corp reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,032 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.2% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $494.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $403.16 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.