First Merchants Corp Increases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Realty Income by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O opened at $68.79 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.32 and a 200 day moving average of $68.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.44, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 291.18%.

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.