First Merchants Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $147.70 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.96 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.11 and a 200 day moving average of $160.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.