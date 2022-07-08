Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.61

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.61 and traded as low as C$11.47. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$11.57, with a volume of 24,801 shares traded.

FC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Laurentian dropped their price target on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.03, a current ratio of 25.35 and a quick ratio of 25.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$400.34 million and a PE ratio of 12.34.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment ( TSE:FC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.59 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.57%.

In other Firm Capital Mortgage Investment news, Director Francis J.C. Newbould sold 5,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.77, for a total transaction of C$75,955.27.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

