Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) PT Lowered to GBX 210 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.12) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the iron ore producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Monday, May 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.72) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of FXPO opened at GBX 122.40 ($1.48) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 156.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 199.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of £720.48 million and a PE ratio of 100.33. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105.50 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 513 ($6.21).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is an increase from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

