Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $180.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ferrari’s FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ferrari from €160.00 ($166.67) to €140.00 ($145.83) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $243.55.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $192.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.12 and a 200 day moving average of $213.18. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $278.78.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.362 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.66%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $374,511,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $297,543,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $89,449,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,308,000 after buying an additional 271,513 shares during the period. Finally, Ensemble Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 403,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,913,000 after buying an additional 210,204 shares during the period. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

