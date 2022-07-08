Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 17,483 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,483 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $20,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.98. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $127.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.04.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

