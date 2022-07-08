Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) received a €31.00 ($32.29) target price from investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.25% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($42.71) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €37.00 ($38.54) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.20 ($25.21) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($22.40) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($28.13) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday.

FRA EVK traded up €0.25 ($0.26) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €19.23 ($20.03). The company had a trading volume of 1,248,568 shares. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($27.90) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($34.34). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of €25.97.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

