EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CTO Sells 10,251.64 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) CTO Samuel Christopher Alaimo sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total transaction of 10,251.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 105,346 shares in the company, valued at 940,739.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM traded up 0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching 9.68. 237,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,205. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of 11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of -11.39. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52-week low of 7.73 and a 52-week high of 23.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVCM. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 19.36.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

