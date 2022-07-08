Ethos Gold (CVE:ECC) Trading Down 5.1%

Ethos Gold Corp. (CVE:ECC – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 24,419 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 160,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.14 million and a P/E ratio of -13.88.
About Ethos Gold (CVE:ECC)
