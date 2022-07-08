ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Trading 5.6% Higher

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.42. 9,691 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,629,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ESS Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.81.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04.

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Sell-side analysts forecast that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,310,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $10,116,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after acquiring an additional 858,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $1,853,000. 44.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

