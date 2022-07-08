Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Position Decreased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFX. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Equifax by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Equifax by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EFX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.31.

EFX stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.07. 3,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,805. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $169.25 and a one year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.23.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

