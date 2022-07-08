Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Trading Up 0.5%

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 10,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 132,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETTX shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entasis Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.53.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 33,768 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 229,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 66,058 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 22,001 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 35,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.
Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ETTX)
Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant pathogens in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pneumonia and bloodstream infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii.
