Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Trading Up 0.5%

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 10,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 132,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETTX shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entasis Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.53.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Entasis Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ETTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 33,768 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 229,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 66,058 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 22,001 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 35,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant pathogens in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pneumonia and bloodstream infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii.

