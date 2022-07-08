Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Enservco had a negative net margin of 56.24% and a negative return on equity of 85.58%. Enservco updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Enservco stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.63. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enservco by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 98,620 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

