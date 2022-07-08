Emercoin (EMC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,360.00

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 7th. Emercoin has a market cap of $955,570.82 and $8,360.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00042481 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,513,800 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

