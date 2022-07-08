Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Decreased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $331.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.56 and a 200 day moving average of $280.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $332.74. The company has a market capitalization of $314.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock worth $344,066,066. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.94.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.