Electroneum One Day Volume Tops $55,166.00 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $53.27 million and $55,166.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000306 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 104.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,923,536,739 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

