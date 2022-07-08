EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Takes $10.09 Million Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,094,000. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for approximately 1.5% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $2,664,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,549 shares in the company, valued at $51,754,667.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 20,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $2,286,607.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,314,979.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,976 shares of company stock worth $19,878,766. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HZNP. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.10.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.28. The company had a trading volume of 16,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,943. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.39 and its 200-day moving average is $96.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.75 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

