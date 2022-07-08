Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of ENX stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $12.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 17.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 227.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 48,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter worth about $871,000.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

